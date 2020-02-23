Aviva PLC Sells 5,704 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,873 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.