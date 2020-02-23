Aviva PLC Sells 812 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $204,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

