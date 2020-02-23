Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $520.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.85. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

