Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,083 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,918,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.