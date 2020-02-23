Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,733 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $138.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.