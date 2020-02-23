Axe (AXE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.86 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004998 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Axe has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $4.86 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001502 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.