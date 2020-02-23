Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Axiata Group Berhad earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXTF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97. Axiata Group Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. It operates in Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others segments. The company offers mobile, interconnect, pay television transmission and other data, telecommunication network capacity, infrastructure, digital, and financing services.

