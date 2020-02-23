Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,873,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $85.99 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.