Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

