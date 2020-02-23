Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aytu Bioscience earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYTU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

AYTU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,351,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

