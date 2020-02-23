Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 30.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,247.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.