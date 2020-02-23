Bainco International Investors Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

