Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,858.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Banano has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $739,198.00 and $12,858.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 960,490,707 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

