Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BLX stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $793.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLX. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

