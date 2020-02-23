Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 8,593,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Banco Santander SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.13.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

