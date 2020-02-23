Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Bancorp worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 327.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

