Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Bank Ozk worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 62.1% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 181,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

