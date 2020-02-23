Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given $23.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bank7 alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSVN. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSVN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 7,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $186.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.