Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $14.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028 over the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

