Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,784. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.