Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,960,000. State Street makes up approximately 2.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of State Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $206,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 160,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,259. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

