Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,895 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

NYSE MCO opened at $271.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.78 and a 1-year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

