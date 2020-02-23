Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,300 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,948,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

