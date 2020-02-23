Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,939. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

