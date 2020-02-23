Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $16,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $520.66 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $593.89. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -469.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.47 and a 200-day moving average of $375.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

