Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 165,000 Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $691,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 325,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

