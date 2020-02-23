Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 54,200 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 400,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,792 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $44.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

