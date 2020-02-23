Barometer Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $316.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.17. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

