Barometer Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

