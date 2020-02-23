Barometer Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

