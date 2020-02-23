Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 206,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

