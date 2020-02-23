Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $96.18 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.