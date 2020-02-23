Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.41 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

