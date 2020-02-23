Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF alerts:

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.