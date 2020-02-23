Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 265,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $45.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.