Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.