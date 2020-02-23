Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.76 Million in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

AMGN stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,006. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.