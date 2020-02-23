Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.98 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after buying an additional 1,078,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 266,143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,009,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.