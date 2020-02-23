Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.23 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

NYSE:CP opened at $265.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

