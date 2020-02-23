Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.07 Million in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Stantec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 43.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

