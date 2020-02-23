Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.91 Million in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after buying an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after buying an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,809,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,102,000 after buying an additional 969,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 180.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of EQH opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

