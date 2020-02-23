Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $5 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

