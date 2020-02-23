Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.34 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,766 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.