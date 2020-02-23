Barometer Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $82.57 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

