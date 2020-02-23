Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

