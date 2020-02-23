Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,010 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,528,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 71,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,945 shares of company stock valued at $13,008,141. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $294.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $315.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

