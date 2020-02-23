Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 83,200 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

INTC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

