Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 346,773 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

