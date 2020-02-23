Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 130,325 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130,325 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $301.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

