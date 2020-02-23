Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $172.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day moving average of $163.39.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

